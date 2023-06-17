TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,668.0 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TVAHF opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.03.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TV Asahi (TVAHF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.