Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $59.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.