Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $56,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

