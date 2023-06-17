Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0929 dividend. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy and Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is composed of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

