Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,711,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 5,568,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Uni-President China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Uni-President China Price Performance

UNPSF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

