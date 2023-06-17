Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.32

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.32 and traded as high as C$46.99. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.71, with a volume of 248,336 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.10 million. Uni-Select had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.4762408 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.