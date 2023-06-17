Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.32

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.32 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.40). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.40), with a volume of 2,197 shares.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £188.90 million, a P/E ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.27.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,044.78%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

