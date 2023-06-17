UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,801,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 2,248,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UNPLF opened at C$3.02 on Friday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.85.
