United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,245,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

