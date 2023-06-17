United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
United Health Products Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
United Health Products Company Profile
