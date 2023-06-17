United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Health Products Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of United Health Products stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. United Health Products has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

