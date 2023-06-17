United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

