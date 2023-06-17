United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,379 shares of company stock worth $36,861,217 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

