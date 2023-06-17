Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

