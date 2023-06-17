Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) PT Raised to $33.00 at Loop Capital

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

UPBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upbound Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.4 %

UPBD stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.17.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

