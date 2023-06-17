Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as high as C$1.49. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 54,435 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.