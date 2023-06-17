VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.15. 4,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

