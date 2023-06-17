Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
