Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,917,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,296,000 after buying an additional 314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
