Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,200 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 746,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
