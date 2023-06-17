Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,149,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 881,447 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.