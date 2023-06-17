Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 897.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

