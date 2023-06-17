Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 14,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 27,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $48.75 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 426.69% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

