VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.50

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.50 and traded as high as $60.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 1,457 shares.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.