VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.50

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.50 and traded as high as $60.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 1,457 shares.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.