View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rao Mulpuri purchased 185,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $37,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,261.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 307,775 shares of company stock valued at $65,708 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of View

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in View during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in View during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in View by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View Stock Performance

VIEW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.04. View has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. View had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that View will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About View

(Get Rating)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

Further Reading

