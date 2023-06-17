Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

