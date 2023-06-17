Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
Shares of VFF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million. Research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Village Farms International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.04.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
