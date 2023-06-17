Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 106,854 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,032,169 shares in the company, valued at $461,401,458.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.