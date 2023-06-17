Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

VIRI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

About Virios Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

