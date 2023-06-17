Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 327,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
VIRI opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.