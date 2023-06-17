Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

