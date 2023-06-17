Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vision Energy Trading Down 35.7 %
Vision Energy stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Vision Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.
About Vision Energy
