Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($185.94).

Vistry Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.83. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,321.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistry Group Company Profile

VTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.35) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

