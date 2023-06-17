Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($185.94).
Vistry Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.04) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 740.83. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.
Vistry Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,321.84%.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
