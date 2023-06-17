Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 169,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Volcon by 54.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 172,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Volcon by 341.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Volcon by 34.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,201.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

See Also

