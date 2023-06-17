Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.40

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €126.40 ($135.91) and traded as high as €131.38 ($141.27). Volkswagen shares last traded at €130.08 ($139.87), with a volume of 1,111,094 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €221.00 ($237.63) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

