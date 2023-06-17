Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $207.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $210.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

