Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Down 0.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 13,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 127,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

