Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 158,619 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,442,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,627,377.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRBY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.