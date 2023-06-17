Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $3.98 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.