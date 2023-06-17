WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

