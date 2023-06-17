WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 1,494 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 47,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,035,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $171,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.