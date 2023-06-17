WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

