WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

