Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

