Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

