Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
