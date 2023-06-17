Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

