WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of WSBC opened at $26.55 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

