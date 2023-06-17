Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as low as C$7.07. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 1,047,230 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30. In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$282,231.79. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

