West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 315.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $114,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $362.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.