Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $769.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

