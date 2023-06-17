Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Shares Down 1.2%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,430 ($42.92) and last traded at GBX 3,430 ($42.92). Approximately 1,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,470 ($43.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.81) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a market cap of £15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,118.18 and a beta of 0.47.

