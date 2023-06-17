Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $9.84. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 638,969 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $485.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

