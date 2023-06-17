William Blair Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

